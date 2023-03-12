Warren Wilson College student group spends spring break building houses for 9 families

By Robin Bond

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A number of local college kids have been on spring break for the past week, and a group of students from Warren Wilson College spent their time off building houses.

Seven students volunteered their time and hard work to build homes for the Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity community.

The neighborhood is located on New Heights Drive in Asheville.

In all, the students worked on homes in various states of construction for nine different families.

“Habitat has been fabulous, and once I found out that that’s what we were working on, immediately I wanted to work on that project — and it’s been great,” said Emza Shackelford, project co-leader. “It allowed me to stay in the Asheville area as well, which was really nice.”

Warren Wilson requires community engagement for all of its students to graduate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.