Hargrove family speaks on bill advancing through roundhouse

By Faith Egbuonu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The ‘Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act’ heads to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk, after it passed its final step during the legislative session Wednesday.

House Bill 9, sponsored by Rep. Pamelya Herndon, Sen. Mimi Stewart, Rep. Joanne Ferry, Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballerro, would hold a person responsible for a minor’s negligent access to a firearm.

The bill was proposed in response to the death of Bennie Hargrove, a 13-year-old student shot and killed at Washington Middle School in August 2021.

Following Juan Saucedo Jr.’s verdict March 2, Hargrove’s family said it’s one step closer to gun safety measures needed in New Mexico.

“It’s a preventative measure. It’s not something that’s going to solve the problem, but it’s a start. I’m glad that New Mexico was willing to take that start. It may save lives and it will hold people accountable for not being responsible with a gun,” Bennie Hargrove’s grandmother, Vanessa Sawyer said. “I want to thank Pamela Herndon for all her hard work and Mayor Keller. They did wonderful work to pass this bill and the support of our attorney, Shane. It’s important to us.”

“This is amazing, very moving and emotional. I’m happy that a change is about to take place for New Mexico. It’s a very important law and the family can’t believe it has happened,” Sawyer said. “We’re sorry that it happened this way following his death. I feel Bennie is going to rest now. He’s going to be satisfied and just as excited as I am.”

Bernalillo County District Attorney, Sam Bregman, said violators will face harsh penalties.

“If that child brandishes that firearm and nobody gets hurt, then it’s a misdemeanor. However, it’s a fourth-degree felony, if someone gets hurt and we’ll obviously take a look at every case based on the individual facts and make it a determination based on whether or not it fits within the law, if this becomes law,” he said. “It’s common sense as much as it is anything else. Common sense is you don’t leave your gun up there on a coffee table, you don’t leave your gun around where a child could have access to it.”

“I’m very pleased that this bill is going to the governor for signature, because I think it’s an important bill. I went up and testified on behalf of it in Santa Fe because I believe in it,” Bregman said.

According to House Democrats, Lujan Grisham is in support of the bill, and it can be signed into by April 7.

