Spaulding girl’s hockey makes history, completing undefeated season with championship

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — After falling in a one-goal game a season ago, top-ranked Spaulding girl’s hockey completed an undefeated season with a 4-1 win against the Burlington-Colchester combo team.

After a scoreless first period, eighth-grade defender Amelia Healey scored a wrist shot from just inside the blue line to put the Crimson Tide on the board. That goal ignited the Spaulding offense, as they went on to score three goals in less than six minutes.

“It’s kind of crazy, I never thought our team would be here,” Healey said.

She finished the night with a goal and an assist, as Spaulding clinched its first-ever girl’s hockey championship at the division one level.

On the boy’s side, Essex took down top-seeded Rice 2-0 thanks to a Gavin Blondin powerplay goal in the third period.

The Hornets now have back-to-back championships in boy’s hockey.

