Sayfullo Saipov death penalty deliberations temporarily halted due to juror’s family emergency

    NEW YORK (WCBS) — The death penalty deliberations for Sayfullo Saipov, the convicted terrorist in the West Side bike path attack, were temporarily halted Thursday morning.

A juror informed the court of a family emergency and said he will not return for further deliberations.

The jury is deciding whether Saipov should get the death penalty or life in prison after finding him guilty of killing eight people in the 2017 attack.

An alternate juror was called in as a replacement and the deliberations will start anew.

A death penalty verdict must be unanimous.

