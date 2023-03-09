Protests at Atlanta jail in support of people arrested at training center

By Alexandra Parker

ATLANTA (WANF) — Protesters are gathered outside of the Dekalb County Jail.

They are there supporting the 23 people arrested during last weekend’s protest over the planned Atlanta Police Training Facility. Several people gathered outside the jail and gave speeches in support of the protesters.

A projector also showed messages such as “STOP COP CITY,” “DROP ALL THE CHARGES” and “FOREST DEFENSE IS SELF-DEFENSE.”

Over two dozen people appeared before a Dekalb County judge Tuesday in connection to an incident at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Facility.

According to a statement released by Southern Poverty Law Center, (SPLC), an employee was acting as a legal observer on behalf of the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) at the time of the incident.

The SPLC released the following statement:

“We are pleased that the DeKalb County assistant district attorney (ADA) agreed to a consent bond for Tom Jurgens. As we previously stated, Tom was performing a public service, documenting potential violations of protesters’ rights. We are outraged that police officers present at the protest refused to acknowledge Tom’s role as a legal observer and instead chose to arrest him. We are confident that the evidence will demonstrate he was a peaceful legal observer.

