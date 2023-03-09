Omaha elementary school students have art showcased on billboards

By Molly Hudson

OMAHA, Nebraska (KMTV) — March is Youth Art Month. It’s a month to recognize and showcase the artwork of some of the youngest artists in the community.

Omaha Public Schools displayed drawings in a big way through billboards around the city.

3 News Now talked to two of the artists who learned their works are up for everyone to see.

You may have seen some of these little artists’ work without even knowing it.

“I like to draw old cars. And I also like to draw fun little doodles,” said Michael “Micky” Rife, a first-grader at Washington Elementary.

Mickey loves art. And he loves when others get to see it.

“You get to share it with people, like your family your friends,” said Micky.

But now some of his most recent work is up for all to see.

“We are super proud of these kids. The opportunity to put their artwork up on the billboards is a great opportunity for every kid in the OPS school district,” said Jen Bauer, president of the Aksarben Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association.

This is the first time in quite a while that Washington Elementary has had a billboard. This year it is sponsored by the Aksarben Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association.

Washington Elementary Art Teacher Julie Ryan picked seven student works to submit. Two of her picks, mickey and third-grade student Violet Cornelious, were chosen.

Ryan had a billboard when she was a student and knows exactly how these kids feel.

“I just remember a real swell of pride,” she said. “I love driving around town during March and even into April when some of the billboards haven’t been changed yet and I love getting to drive around town and seeing them and being like oh, oh.”

The neighborhood association funded two billboards, one at 50th and Center and the other at 30th and Dodge, which is where Mickey and Violet’s art is displayed.

These students are just two of the 16 student artists who have work displayed across 11 billboards in Omaha.

