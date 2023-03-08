Portland man detained for shooting pellet gun at woman

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland police detained a man Wednesday morning after allegedly shooting a pellet gun at a woman in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue just after 6 a.m. after a woman called to report that she was shot at. She told officers she asked a guy working on a car to turn down his loud music. When he refused, she continued to urge him until he pulled out a gun and shot at her.

Officers detained the man, who has not been identified, and then found out it was a pellet gun and that he also threw a firecracker that didn’t fire.

PPB is forwarding the case to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

