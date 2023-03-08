Honolulu restaurant fundraises for Turkey earthquake victims

By Cynthia Yip

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Istanbul Hawaii Restaurant and Hawaii based international artist Leni Acosta Knight present a Fine Art Exhibition and Turkish Culinary Experience, a fundraising event for those who were impacted by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

The death toll in Turkey is more than 45,000, and still climbing. The earthquakes that struck the morning of February 6 registered at magnitude 7.8 and the second at magnitude 7.5, are the deadliest earthquakes to hit the region in 100 years.

“Our restaurant is grateful to be able to present this event as part of our outreach to help the Turkish people affected by the earthquakes,” says Chef Ahu Hettema, co-owner of Istanbul Hawaii. “We still have a lot of friends and families there and we would like to ask everyone here to join us on our efforts to assist those who are displaced, homeless and survivors who are losing hope. At this fundraising event, we will present a special menu and drinks. All proceeds from the food sales will be donated directly to ‘World Central Kitchen.’ ”

Also at the fundraiser and showcasing her original artwork is Leni Acosta Knight. The Hawaii based, International Artist will be auctioning some of her original paintings and selling limited and open edition prints. 30% of net proceeds will be donated to “Doctors without Borders.”

“Awakening the Hero In All Of Us” is on Monday, March 13 and Tuesday, March 14, at 1 pm to 7 pm Istanbul Hawaii Restaurant (across from WholeFoods Kakaako).

For questions regarding the event, contact Leni Acosta Knight at (808) 859-3859 or Adriel Bencosme at (978) 771-4276 or Ahu Hettema of Istanbul Hawaii at (808) 772-4440.

For more information on Istanbul Hawaii, visit istanbulhawaii.com.

For more information on artist Leni Acosta Knight, visit leniknight.com.

