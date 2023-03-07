Man shot while walking his children to school in Shreveport; badly decomposed body found in nearby home

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport police are investigating the city’s latest shooting Monday morning.

More than a dozen units responded to the 2600 block of Lindholm Street at Hearne Avenue just before 7 a.m.

Police said a man was shot in the chest while walking his children to school. He’s been rushed to Ochsner LSU Health in critical condition.

After the shooting, police say the shooter ran away from the scene.

in the same neighborhood, police say a badly decomposed body was found in a home nearby.

Police have not indicated that the shooting and the discovery of the body are connected.

