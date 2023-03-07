9/11 mural vandalized in West Philadelphia; mother of man killed in attack speaks out
By Web staff
Click here for updates on this story
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — One of the things we remember most from 9/11 was the bravery of first responders.
Honoring that heroism was the genesis for a mural in West Philadelphia.
But that intent has been disrespected.
Vandals spray-painted the faces of a firefighter and a police officer on a 9/11 mural at 56th and Thompson.
We talked to Elsie Goss-Caldwell, who helped commission the mural at her workplace.
She did it for a very personal reason: Her son died in the 9/11 attacks.
“We really have a good time remembering our lost loved ones from 9/11, so for someone to deface it really is unbelievable,” Goss-Caldwell said.
She believes the vandalism happened over the weekend.
Anyone who has a tip about the vandals is asked to call police.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.