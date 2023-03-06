Waukesha man saves 4 lives through organ donation after sudden death

By Gabriella Garza

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — The family of a Waukesha man giving the gift of life in light of tragedy.

On Feb. 23, 24-year-old Thomas Bigwood suffered cardiac arrest and died.

His family made the tough decision to donate his organs to someone in need in honor of their loved one.

His smile, his laugh and his silly demeanor are what his mother, Kimberly Cobb, said she’ll miss about Bigwood.

He leaves behind his high school sweetheart Ashley Doine and their 9-month-old son Blake.

“We’ve moved states together and started school and conquered losses, and he’s been my rock always,” Doine said.

Now, Doine holds on to the memories while carrying on Bigwood’s legacy through their son.

“I do tell Blake all about his dad and show him videos and pictures and do the little things his dad would do with him every morning or night — just little jokes or giggles,” Doine said.

Bigwood’s late stepdad, Mark received four kidney donations throughout his life before ultimately passing away a year ago from complications of lung cancer.

According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, nearly 114,000 people are on the national waiting list for organ transplants, including more than 2,000 men, women and children from Wisconsin.

On average, 22 people die each day while waiting for a transplant.

But because of Bigwood, four people will live another day.

“Thomas had one tattoo, and on his arm he had a tattoo of the cover of The Giving Tree, the children’s book, and we’ve been talking this week about how much he was the giving tree this week, and we’re just holding on to that,” Cobb said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Bigwood’s girlfriend and their son.

