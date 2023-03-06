San Bernardino Mountain community access remains limited

By KCAL KCBS Staff

San Bernardino (KCAL, KCBS) — Access to San Bernardino Mountain communities was limited to emergency vehicles Monday morning in some areas. Side roads in neighborhoods were still blocked by snow.

It snowed again overnight in the San Bernardino Mountains into Monday morning, and there were concerns about potential rainfall melting and freezing, causing more roadway problems, particularly on side streets that have yet to be plowed.

Snow piling up on rooftops remained a concern over possible cave-ins.

California Highway Patrol officers were turning away drivers on Highway 18 and Waterman Canyon Road Monday morning, even residents with identification and tire chains. Only essential and emergency vehicles were allowed through.

Some people remained trapped due to snow, but crews reportedly made contact with about 165 Crestline residents, and sheriff’s deputies were helping people get to shelters.

The governor’s office said over the weekend that crews have removed about 7.2 million cubic yards of snow from state highways in San Bernardino County.

Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, which reportedly received about 9 feet of snow in the recent winter storm, was scheduled to reopen on Monday.

