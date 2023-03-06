Iowa tornado survivors reunite with Methodist Hospital team who cared for them

By Kayla James

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A mother-son duo who survived the Madison County tornado last year returned to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines on Saturday to reunite with the team who took care of them.

Kuri Bolger and her then-8-year-old son, Brysen, were visiting family in Winterset when the March 5 tornado changed their lives forever.

Four members of their family died in the tornado: Bolger’s two-year-old son, Owen, 5-year-old daughter, Kinlee, her mother Melissa Bazley, and Bolger’s husband Mike.

“Brysen and I are doing OK,” Bolger said. “We keep busy. Keeping busy helps us to keep going on.”

The mother-son duo kept busy on Saturday as they traveled to Methodist Hospital from their home in Kansas City.

Bolger showed up with smiles and a basket of snacks as a gift to the team who cared for her and Brysen. The family was met with hugs and kind words when they arrived at the hospital.

“I just wanted to say thank you to them because they were all so caring and kind and understanding,” Bolger said.

