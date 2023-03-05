St. Louis Fire Department K-9 dies during search mission

By Lucas Sellem

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis Fire Department lost a member of its K-9 Search and Rescue Unit Friday, March 3.

K-9 Balko died Friday night while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building. Captain Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department said Balko’s death was accidental; as he fell from a fifth-story window during an assisted search with SLMPD. The fire department made the announcement in a post on Twitter around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Mosby says Balko was the department’s lone HRD (human remains detection) or cadaver K-9.

Balko was 6-years-old. He is credited with nine finds, including at the fatal fire at Bob Kramer’s Marionettes Inc.

Memorial arrangements for Balko are to be announced.

