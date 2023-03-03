UPDATE: St. Landry School Board passes ban on hoodies

By KATC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISIANA (KATC) — UPDATE: The St. Landry Parish School Board has voted to pass the ban on hoodies. The current system handbook and school guidelines will be changing to reflect the new adjustment.

The St. Landry School Board met as a committee of the whole on Thursday. All grade levels will be affected starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

The changes would also require students to remove beanies inside school buildings, however, knit hats will be listed as approved outerwear, but can not cover face and must be removed upon entering the building.

The meeting was held at 4:30 p.m. in the St. Landry Parish School Board Resource Center located at 1013 Creswell Lane in Opelousas.

To see the entire agenda, visit the system’s Board Docs page here.

Here is the proposed wording of a section of the dress code; new words are in bold, words to be removed are underlined:

Sweatshirt (without a hood) – A sweatshirt must be waist length with a tight, ribbed elastic bottom, must be plain, solid colored in black, white, heather gray, or dark navy blue with no emblem, logo, or marking. Students can wear a sweatshirt in the optional school color with school logo.

Sweater (without a hood) – Crew neck, v-neck, or cardigan style (those that button or zip from the bottom) sweaters must have sleeves, must be waist length, must be plain, solid-colored in black, white or dark, navy blue with no emblem, logo, or marking. Optional school color with school logo and school-issued sweaters are permitted.

Lightweight Jacket/Windbreaker (With Or Without Hood)/Coat (without a hood) – All outerwear, except for sweatshirts, must zip, button, or snap from top to bottom and must not be longer than upper mid-thigh. Outerwear must be plain, solid-colored in black, white, khaki, heather gray, or dark navy blue with no emblem, logo, or marking, however, jackets in the optional school color with school logo and school-issued jackets are permitted. NOTE: No leather, synthetic leather, corduroy or suede will be allowed, unless school issued.

8) Knit Caps (Beanie) (without a face covering, ear flaps or poms) – allowed as head gear and must be removed when entering school buildings/classrooms. Optional school color with school logo and school issued beanies are permitted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.