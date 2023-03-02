Teen surfer sues three paddlers, after canoe accident causes brain injuries

By Web staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — A lawsuit has been filed against three canoeists, after a canoe accident nearly killed a teenager surfer two years ago near Waikiki beach.

On July 10, 2021, 17-year-old Kai Keuning was surfing at Tonggs surf break, just east of the Outrigger Canoe Club, when he was hit by a canoe.

The impact knocked him out and left him with skull fractures and a brain injury. He was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The defendants named in the lawsuit are Christopher Flaherty, Christopher Kuaiwa and Kali Watson, who was recently nominated to head the Department of Hawaiian Homelands.

Keuning’s attorney say the canoe paddlers were reckless in their behaviour.

