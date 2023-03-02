Outdoor gun range proposal causes stir in Prospect community

By Eliza Kruczynski, Zoe Strothers and Marcy Jones

PROSPECT, Connecticut (WFSB) — A new outdoor gun range proposal in Prospect has some residents upset.

A meeting held Wednesday night was only to discuss a proposed text amendment to remove outdoor firing ranges from the definition of “recreational facilities.”

The possible addition of the text amendment came after the proposed outdoor gun range that residents argued was way too close to neighborhoods.

“[It has] nothing to do with indoor gun ranges or the second amendment. We just like our peace and quiet,” said Alfonso Demagistris of Prospect.

If approved and removed from the zoning regulation, no firing ranges would be allowed outdoors.

The current Prospect Gun Club would not be affected, as well as the proposed expansion to a new outdoor facility on New Haven Road.

That was because the application for the expansion was accepted before the proposed text amendment.

People against the removal said they don’t see the issue with the outdoor firing range.

“It’s a bigger facility and it’s far away from residential homes, so I don’t see why they would be against it,” said Xavier Purandah of Prospect.

Hours at the new range would be 9 a.m. until dusk, 7 days a week.

There would also be more shooting lanes.

Residents argued the noise would be too much.

“If somebody wants to go in their backyard and have a cup of coffee, they’re going to have to have it to the music of high power riffles and guns going off,” Demagistris said.

Those against the proposal said the proximity to neighborhoods was not ideal.

“At 200 yards, how much off do you have to be with your aim to have your bullet go up over into someone’s house in Bethany, which is a mile down the road,” Demagistris added.

On April 5, there will be another meeting to discuss the New Haven Road location proposal.

Residents will have the chance to speak for or against it.

