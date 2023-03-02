Fentanyl pills, cocaine, pot seized in one of Rutherford County’s largest drug busts

By Web staff

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Rutherford County authorities say a recent drug seizure is one of the largest in the county’s history.

The sheriff’s office says detectives conducted a search warrant along Southers Road in Rutherfordton on Feb. 28, 2023, as part of an investigation into drug distribution.

Among the items seized were more than six pounds of pressed fentanyl pills, more than six ounces of cocaine, nearly nine pounds of marijuana, cash, and two handguns.

Items seized by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office:

2,754.74 grams (6.07 pounds, approximately 27,547 dosage units ) pressed fentanyl pills 188.14 grams (6.6 ounces) of cocaine 4,076 grams (8.9 pounds) of marijuana 13.93 grams MDMA 216 dosage units of Oxycodone 6 dosage units of Suboxone Two 9mm handguns (Glock 43X & Poly 80) $2,734.68 in U.S Currency

Deputies say Tahayran Shieen Gray faces the following charges in the case:

Trafficking opium or heroin (2 counts) Possess firearm by a felon (2 counts) Trafficking Sch I controlled substance Trafficking Sch II controlled substance Possess with intent to sell/deliver Sch III Maintain dwelling for controlled substance Possess with intent to sell/deliver marijuana Possess drug paraphernalia The sheriff’s office says Gray received a $1 million bond.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg thanked the community for its support.

