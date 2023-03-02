Delaware County bus driver admits to taking ‘upskirt’ photos of girls

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — A former Delaware County bus driver accused of taking inappropriate pictures of students is facing roughly 400 years behind bars.

Bruce Garner, 71, who recently pleaded guilty to a slew of sexual offenses. He was arrested last year while driving for the Marple Newtown School District.

A search warrant found more than 100 so-called “upskirt” videos of preteen and teenage girls on his cell phone, according to authorities.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Garner befriended the girls and would have conversations with them.

It was only when a few of the girls noticed he was holding his phone at his side as they got on and off the bus that they told their parents, Stollsteimer said.

The parents immediately told the school district and the investigation began.

Garner is set to be sentenced in June.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.