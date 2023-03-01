Unlikely discovery inside St. Clair Shores water tower renews councilman’s fight to save it

By RAYMOND STRICKLAND

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Michigan (WWJ) — The demolition of the historic water tower in St. Clair Shores is on hold after the city learned an owl was living inside of it.

City councilman Dave Rubello calls it a blessing in disguise as he continues his fight to save it.

“I would really hate to see history be destroyed,” he said.

Rubello has been leading the charge in an attempt to save the city’s iconic water tower for over the past year.

“It’s a symbol, one of the symbols of St. Clair Shores. It’s been here since the late 20s. It’s seen this whole area grow from farmland to a nice city,” Rubello said.

Recently, the battle seemed all but lost after city council voted to tear it down, but the discovery of an owl living inside of it will likely delay the demolition.

It will give Rubello more time to hatch a plan to prevent it from being knocked down.

“I do believe in miracles so I’m hoping somebody, somewhere will help out,” said a choked up Rubello.

While the city works with the Department of Natural Resources to remove it , he said this could be his last shot to try and save it.

“I’m not the only one,” he said. “I’ve had hundreds of people reaching out me over the past year, saying try to save it, what can we do.”

The city has discussed ideas for its future use such as having a telecommunications company take over or allow it to be used for advertisements, but the ideas never moved forward.

Rubello said he won’t give up fighting for the historic landmark.

“If there’s a miracle out there, get a hold of me,” he said.

Rubello added it’s unclear on how long it will take to remove the owl.

