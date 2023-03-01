Omaha woman looking for ‘angels’ who comforted her in the airport after her mom died

By Cal Larsen

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — One Omaha woman is using social media to help track down a mom and daughter who came to her aid when she was at her lowest.

“If they’re willing to see me I truly would just want to give her the biggest hug,” Kyndra Smith said. “I don’t even have words for her presence and praying and comforting me in that time.”

Smith was flying from Omaha to San Diego in October of 2022 after she received a call from her mom’s doctor that her mom didn’t have much longer to live.

While walking through the Denver airport Kyndra received another call from the doctor which led Smith to make one of the toughest decisions of her life.

“I had them stop CPR and stop treatment,” she said.

Smith fell to her knees in the middle of the airport sobbing. With dozens of people passing by, two women — a mom and a daughter — got on their knees, wrapped their arms around Smith and comforted her.

“Knelt down over me and started praying over me and she picked me up and it felt like she hugged me forever and I was sobbing and it was an amazing moment,” Smith said.

Four months after that moment, Smith decided she was ready to share the story of her mom’s death, that trip and that moment. So she turned on her phone and uploaded a TikTok video.

As of Tuesday evening, the video has 1.1 million views. It explains the lead-up to the moment the strangers came to her side, what happened next (they are also from Omaha and were on Smith’s same flight to San Diego), what they were wearing, what they talked about and, most importantly, that she wants to find them.

“TikTok, I need your help finding someone,” the video starts.

Comments came in by the thousands offering support, encouragement, advice, sympathy and empathy. People tagged Omaha friends to spread the word.

Smith hopes she can find the women simply to say thank you, but she understands that not everything is meant to be and that maybe those two women, Smith’s ‘airport angels’ were meant to help her through what Smith calls “the worst day of my entire life” and nothing more.

Smith was on flight UA2309 on Oct. 23, 2022, with an 8 a.m. departure.

If you’ve heard the story, or think you may know the mom and daughter, Smith is asking people to get ahold of her via email: jensenkyndra@gmail.com.

