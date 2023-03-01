North Las Vegas man charged with hate crimes against Black family, allegedly kept severed goat head in hotel, claimed to be Jesus

By Michael Bell

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A North Las Vegas man faces charges of hate crimes after allegedly threatening to kill Black people with an AR-15 at a fitness center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Hunter Holman, 27, faces two counts of hate/bias crime after his arrest Feb. 23, authorities said. Prior to that, he was out on bail following his arrest last July on charges of assault with a deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred, according to court records.

An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detailed the following:

On Feb. 22, LVMPD counter-terrorism unit was notified by the FBI regarding a complaint that Holman had allegedly threatened to use an AR-15 to kill Black people at an Arkansas gym.

Court records in Las Vegas for Holman included previous instances where he entered an establishment and use racial slurs on employees.

“Holman continued to harass the business, making annoying phone calls and threatening to kill the employees,” the arrest report reads.

In May 2022, Las Vegas police wrote in the report that Holman was fired after a month from his job at a local call center. The owner of the business reported to authorities that Holman had sent messages claiming he was Jesus and a member of the FBI.

On June 2, 2022 at 10:26 p.m., the report says Holman arrived at the call center and used racial slurs while “holding his fingers in the shape of a gun,” threatening to commit sexual assault against the manager and then kill her. He did donuts in his car in the parking lot before police arrived, the report said.

Police included that Holman later made threats to sexually assault the wives and mothers of coworkers through text messages.

On Feb. 2, the report said that Las Vegas police responded to a suspicious situation at a hotel after someone received a call from a man, later identified as Holman, that he was coming to kill them and used racial slurs.

While the police were at the hotel, the phone rang and the employee put the call on speaker so officers could hear.

“The caller immediately called (the victim) a (racial slur) and stated he was the grand master. I went behind the counter and observed the caller ID read Hunter Holman,” an officer said in the report.

The officer picked up the phone and introduced himself as a member of Las Vegas police. Holman began to backtrack and said his name was actually “Fred” and he was in Little Rock, Arkansas, the report reads.

Further information on what the Arkansas FBI found on Holman is redacted in the report.

Another hotel in Las Vegas also complained about Holman, according to the report, informing police that he had left behind property last September that was “disturbing.”

“There was a goat head in the freezer along with an extensive collection of knives,” the hotel told police, along with reporting threatening phone calls and that Holman had been at the hotel and made a scene, stating he was the “king of the KKK.”

On July 9, 2022, Holman was believed to commit assault with a deadly weapon as a hate crime, records show.

“In this incident, Holman randomly picked out a Black family, almost ran them over and indicated he wanted to kill them,” police said in the report. “The Black adult male had to fight of Holman and stabbed Holman to protect his family,” the report reads.

At around 10:24 p.m. that evening, police received a call from Holman that he had been stabbed by a Black man, suffering a laceration to his arm, nipple and a puncture near his belly button.

Holman was taken to UMC Trauma and witnesses were interviewed.

According to one witness, they saw Holman in a car in the parking area of the hotel yelling racial slurs to a group of Black people nearby. The witness saw the group of Black people tell Holman “to go and keep driving.”

“Holman pulled his vehicle up to the group and exited. Holman then engaged in a physical confrontation wit the group of people,” and the witness “observed Holman was struck physically but did not see any weapons.”

A trail of blood was found by police on the sidewalk prior to surveillance footage being obtained from the hotel. The footage corroborated the witness’ account of events.

Holman could be seen driving his car toward a group of people and accelerating, then the group had to run, the report said. Holman is seen getting out of his car, getting in a physical altercation and then a few minutes later getting back into his car.

At the hospital, Holman was to be interviewed by authorities but had been intubated. Later, Holman told investigators he had been in an argument with a Black man and Black woman who were walking in the roadway, blocking his right of way, and was stabbed as a result.

An interview with the Black male contradicted Holman’s account, stating he and his family were walking on the sidewalk when Holman pulled up in his car and screamed at them the N-word among other obscenities.

The man said he and his family kept walking, assuming Holman would drive away until Holman pulled up to the sidewalk cutting them off, got out of the car and said he had a gun.

“(The man) instructed his family to stand behind him,” the report states.

Armed with a pocket knife, the man told Holman to back away. Holman began punching the man in the head and the man used the knife in self-defense, the report states, stabbing him two to three times until Holman fell to the ground.

“Once Holman fell to the ground, (the man) backed up and Holman stood up and ran for his vehicle.”

The man believed Holman was going to retrieve a handgun from the car and walked away with his family. In a later interview with police, the man said he wanted to press charges against Holman but the man’s family did not.

In a later interview with Holman, he denied calling anyone the N-word but admitted he had a verbal altercation with the man who stabbed him.

“Holman stated he was having a bad day and began yelling at (the man) and his family.”

When asked why Holman engaged in a physical altercation with the man, he admitted it was a bad idea and he should not have done so. He said he holds no grudge against the man who stabbed him.

On Feb. 23, Holman was taken into custody, police said. He refused to speak with police without a lawyer present, the arrest report notes.

According to court records, Holman’s next court hearing is March 30.

