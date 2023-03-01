New Orleans missionary begins 6,000 mile trek for those with Down syndrome

By Randi Rousseau

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A Brother of the Sacred Heart and missionary is embarking on a 6,000-mile bike ride in honor of his nephew to raise money for those with special needs.

Chris Sweeney begins his Ride for Reid this morning.

“Reid, my youngest nephew, was born with down syndrome seven years ago, and ever since he was born, I wanted to do whatever to help him ensure his future that he has some normal things to do in his life,” said Sweeney.

He’ll leave from City Park traveling to Bay St. Louis, traveling along the Gulf Coast and the Atlantic until he gets to Washington D.C. From there, he will bike cross country to San Francisco.

“Physically, I’m going to be going really slow, which is why I’m taking five months to do it,” said Sweeney. “As they say, it’s all about the journey, not the destination, so I’ll be taking it one day at a time.”

“When he said he wanted to ride for Reid it meant so much,” said Craig Sweeney, Chris’s brother.

The goal is to raise at least $100,000 to open a cafe or coffee shop to employ those with special needs.

“To give those with special needs the opportunities to have their place,” said Craig. “Maybe a coffee shop, maybe a restaurant we’ve called it Reid’s Rocks cafe ’cause if there’s music he’ll be dancing.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.