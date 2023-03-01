Las Vegas Valley students to compete in first-ever school mariachi competition

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The city of North Las Vegas on Saturday will host the first-ever mariachi competition in Nevada.

As part of the competition, over 20 middle and high school mariachi groups from across the Las Vegas Valley will showcase their talent.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

Organizers say five judges are traveling from across the country to oversee the battle for the overall grand prize.

According to a news release, the contest will result in prize money, custom trophies and “bragging rights.”

CSN’s national award-winning group, Mariachi Plata, will conclude the festivities.

Organizers say the purpose of this event is to “promote education and family engagement in our community while celebrating Latin music and culture.”

The event and parking are free, the release says.

