Biltmore Forest police officer accused of child sex crime

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Biltmore Forest police officer faces a criminal charge in South Carolina after he was accused of inappropriately touching a child in August 2022.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Adam Robert Cabe, of Candler, turned himself in on Monday, Feb. 28, 2023, on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Biltmore Forest Police Chief Chris Beddingfield confirmed that Cabe is a department member and is currently on unpaid, administrative suspension. Chief Beddingfield said his department first learned about Cabe’s charge last week.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was first reported on Oct. 10, 2022. That’s when a family member told authorities that there was “inappropriate touching” between Cabe and the child victim on Aug. 13, 2022, at High Falls Campground on Lake Keowee.

After an investigation by the criminal investigations bureau, the sheriff’s office said evidence supported accusations that Cabe inappropriately touch the child.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says no other information that could directly or indirectly identify the victim in this case will be released.

