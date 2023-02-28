Opposing team helps Iowa softball player round the bases

By Jeff Dubrof

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Who doesn’t love a good sports moment that makes us realize it’s just a game and some things are bigger than sports?

The Grand View softball team saw that firsthand with something that hasn’t been seen very often.

The team was down 4-1 Saturday to Southeastern University when Clive native Kaitlyn Moses hit a grand slam to give the Vikings a 5-4 lead.

As she was rounding first on her way to second, she collapsed on the ground with an injury. Her teammates were stunned. But here is the rule: her teammates are not allowed to help her around the bases.

Instead, the opposing team decided to carry her around the bases so she could touch each base and score. They did this even though it gave Grand View the lead and ultimately the win.

