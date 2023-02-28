More than 20 school threats in one month: Some Triangle students say they feel unsafe

By Sarah Krueger

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — More than 20 times this month, there have been threats – or weapons – found at local schools.

On Monday, WRAL News learned the gun a 14-year-old brought Durham’s Jordan High School on Friday was loaded.

According to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, the loaded handgun was found inside a student’s bag.

On Monday, students and parents were nervous being back in the classroom. Durham police were in front of the school to provide added protection — but there was more police activity just across the street, where another investigation was unfolding.

The school got a tip to check out Garrett Road Park; however, police did not find anything.

“We always check everything out, but especially today, we want to take everything super seriously,” said Chip Sudderth, communications officer for Durham Public Schools.

Junior Jonah Quarles said the threat on Friday was terrifying – scary enough that he wants weapons detectors in order to feel safer.

“They were like, ‘this is not a drill,'”he said. “It was just scary, you know.”

When asked if he thinks schools are safe, he said, “Depends. Not really. Because if you can easily just bring a gun to school, it’s obviously not safe.”

Sudderth says the school does have weapons detectors when they’re needed.

“That’s a fair statement,” said Sudderth. “We do have them when we receive intelligence that there’s something we need to be concerned about.”

He says they have to balance privacy versus security.

Some students say the safety issues are impacting them academically — that it’s hard to concentrate in class, when you’re worried about being shot.

There are differing opinions on the best solution.

“We need stronger gun control legislation. Because in the end that will help prevent more school shootings than weapons detectors in schools,” said one student.

Durham Public Schools also have a tipline you can call or text – something they point to as being effective in helping enhance school safety.

