Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into storm drain in Cobb County

<i>Cobb County Fire & Emergency/WANF</i><br/>Trixie the dog has been reunited with its owner after falling 12 feet down a storm drain.
Lawrence, Nakia
Cobb County Fire & Emergency/WANF
Trixie the dog has been reunited with its owner after falling 12 feet down a storm drain.

By Alexandra Parker

    COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — A dog is back with its owner after being rescued by Cobb County firefighters Monday.

Trixie, an “over-the-road truck driving companion,” fell 12 feet into a storm drain while her owner was stopped. Firefighting crews lowered a firefighter into the drain and Trixie was so excited to be rescued that she jumped straight into the firefighter’s arms.

The poor pup is “a little banged up” according to a veterinarian, but she’ll be just fine.

