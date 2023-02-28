Dog rescued after falling 12 feet into storm drain in Cobb County

By Alexandra Parker

COBB COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — A dog is back with its owner after being rescued by Cobb County firefighters Monday.

Trixie, an “over-the-road truck driving companion,” fell 12 feet into a storm drain while her owner was stopped. Firefighting crews lowered a firefighter into the drain and Trixie was so excited to be rescued that she jumped straight into the firefighter’s arms.

The poor pup is “a little banged up” according to a veterinarian, but she’ll be just fine.

