‘Common Man for Ukraine’ delivers resources to Ukraine on first anniversary of invasion

By Hannah Cotter

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — This weekend marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and one local nonprofit has been working to provide resources to some of the country’s most vulnerable.

Alex Ray and Susan Mathison wrapped up another trip to Ukraine and Poland.

Over the past year, they’ve been going back and forth to help some of the most vulnerable. But this weekend, marking the first anniversary of the start of the war, was different.

“People were on edge and expecting that terrible things could happen,” Susan Mathison said.

Volunteers with the group Common Man for Ukraine delivered 22 tons of food, 500 sleeping bags and other supplies like books, lanterns and generators to over a dozen orphanages and a senior center for displaced elderly Ukrainians.

“It’s just heartbreaking to look at these kids. They’re so brave,” Susan Mathison said. “They are making the best of what they have and where they are.”

Since the war started, Common Man for Ukraine has raised $2.3 million to provide support and relief.

Now, they’re hoping to raise $10 million by the end of the year.

“We’re sending them the money, and they’ve told us the needs. And so, they go actually buy it, and help their own economy by finding the products there. It’s much faster and better and cleaner and safer.”

Mathison and Ray said they’re proud of all the help they’ve gotten from New Hampshire and beyond.

“Maybe our government is sending you tanks and guns,” Susan Mathison said. “But we’re sending you food and warmth and love.”

Donations can be made at commonmanforukraine.org/donate, or by texting COMMONMAN to 53555.

