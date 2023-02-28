Bald eagle found in Arlington cemetery treated for poisoning

By Web staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — A bald eagle is getting lifesaving treatment after likely eating a rodent that was poisoned.

The vet team at the New England Wildlife Center says the eagle was found in a cemetery in Arlington. She was weak and unable to fly.

The team says she is in critical condition and her survival likely depends on what happens in the next 24 hours.

“Our veterinary team has been working nonstop, kind of hour by hour, just trying to get this bird stable, rehydrated, and to a point where we can really start to do a little more advanced diagnostics,” said Zak Mertz, CEO of New England Wildlife Centers. “Right now, we are pretty focused on just trying to get her back on her feet and healthy.”

Vets say it could take upwards of nine months for the poison to get out of the eagle’s system.

