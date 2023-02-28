Arrest made after man pulls gun on driver, robs her following Montgomery County crash: Police
UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police have made an arrest after a fender bender during Monday’s morning rush in Montgomery County quickly escalated into violence.
Police say a man pulled a gun on a woman in Willow Grove and the entire confrontation was caught on video.
On Tuesday morning, Upper Moreland Township police announced an arrest in the case.
“Thanks to a timely tip from a member of our community, the actor in this case was arrested in the early morning hours on 2/28/23 without incident,” police said.
The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.
