Book aims to help high-schoolers succeed in academics, social life, & athletics

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A local young man is taking his high school experience and hoping to help other students improve themselves.

19-year-old Avik Banik is the author of “Navigating High School — A Student’s Guide to Achieving Straight-As, Creating an Exciting Social Life, and Making the Varsity Team.”

He started working on it during the pandemic as a student at Davidson High School. Two years later it highlights everything from basic advice to preparing for the ACT and SAT, to tips on solving acne, stopping bullying, and balancing athletic and academic responsibilities — just to name a few.

“I didn’t limit myself to just my high school — I worked with kids, coaches, teachers, and athletes from basically almost all of the high schools in Mobile, Alabama. I even worked with high schools across the bay. Because I really want to know what are they doing that I’m not,” said Banik. “I only deserve credit for writing it — all the lessons, the techniques, the principles — all that is thanks to the people that I’ve worked with. I worked with over 110 people and it’s truly thanks to all of them that I was able to get effective and useful lessons that basically any child can apply to live a better school life.”

Banik is now a freshman at the University of South Alabama majoring in Electrical Engineering — and says he’s ven applied some of his findings to his every day life.

The book is available on amazon in paperback and e-book.

