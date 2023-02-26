Group of middle schoolers raise money to stock bathrooms with period products

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A group of middle schoolers raised almost $900 dollars Saturday in downtown Asheville in order to help stock their school bathrooms with menstrual products.

The Asheville Middle School student group called AMS Period Products took to the streets to voice the need for free period products and collect donations.

“It’s really refreshing to see that I can make a change in my community because we had to work for it really hard, but it’s really amazing to see it succeeding and happening,” said Asheville Middle School student Clara Goldman.

Those who would like to contribute to the cause can drop off or send products to Asheville Middle School.

