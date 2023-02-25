‘The Grandmother of Juneteenth’ visits Milwaukee

By Bryant McCray

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — “The Grandmother of Juneteenth” paid a visit to Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 24.

Opal Lee of Fort Worth, Texas, met with city leaders including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. She met them at the Black Holocaust Museum.

Over the years, Lee has been coined, “The Grandmother of Juneteenth.”

It’s been almost two years since Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday in the United States. It’s a day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It was a hard-fought battle to get Juneteenth recognized nationally.

For nearly five decades, Lee stomped across the country talking about the importance of African American history.

While at the museum, Lee said change for equality is sparked by a simple act of good.

“Make yourself a committed one to change somebody’s mind, you people who aren’t on the same page you’re on, change their minds, if people can be taught to hate, they can be taught to love, and it’s up to you to do it,” Lee said.

Lee was given a private tour of the Black Holocaust Museum. While there, the activist spoke about her childhood, her upbringing, and most importantly her life’s work in the Black community — work she says must continue to go on.

“When I see so many young people who are going to take the charge, we don’t have any guns, but we got some sharp minds and you’re going to get us over the hump,” said Lee.

Lee collected 1.5 million signatures from people across the country, supporting the recognition of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is the 11th federal holiday.

