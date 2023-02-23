Caught on Video: San Francisco Muni egg attack amid anti-Asian rant

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A New York-based Asian American writer, who was visiting San Francisco, found herself among the victims of an egg throwing attack from a man voicing racist comments on the 38-Geary Muni bus.

The incident took place last Thursday and Michelle Young captured it on video.

Young took to twitter to describe the attack.

“Guy w/lots of eggs came on and starting yelling to me and the Asian girl next to me “stupid Chinese bitch”. A man on the bus stepped in & the guy started throwing eggs at him. Guy got off bus threw eggs through window. We all have egg in our hair!!”

SFPD has reached out to her as did the San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.