Boy says his dad tied sheets together, rescued people from burning hotel in Lancaster County

By WGAL Staff

BIRD IN HAND, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Guests had to be rescued from a burning hotel early Thursday morning in Lancaster County.

The fire happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Amish View Inn & Suites on Old Philadelphia Pike in Bird in Hand.

Some guests had to be rescued from their rooms.

“Me and my mom rushed out. But my dad stayed and helped other people. My dad got rescued by a ladder, but like, he saved two people,” said Mateo Caceres. “Since the fire was out there, he had to tie bed sheets to get people down the thing.”

Intercourse Fire Chief Steve Dienner said about 100 firefighters responded to the hotel. They checked out about a dozen people. Two were taken to the hospital.

Hotel manager Tom Neely said about 60 percent of the rooms were occupied. The evacuated guests were taken to Bird in Hand Family Inn.

It’s believed the fire started in a vending area and was contained to that space, according to Neely.

