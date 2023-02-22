Skip to Content
Owl OK after flying through glass window in Northampton

Lawrence, Nakia
By Web staff

    NORTHAMPTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — An owl crashed through a home in Northampton Wednesday morning, but appears to be OK.

Police said the owl flew into a window, shattering the glass. Fortunately, animal control officers examined the owl and said it was not hurt.

Police shared a photo of the owl wrapped up in a colorful blanket before returning to the wild.

