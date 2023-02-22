Oklahoma high school senior finds her home on wrestling team

By Kaitlyn Rivas

Click here for updates on this story

PRYOR, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Behind the doors of the Pryor High School gym is where senior Avery Fiddler found her confidence, her home and her family.

“I did get pinned first minute of the match. Coming off of that it kind of just made me want to come back stronger and win the next one. Did you? Uh yeah I did,” Fiddler said.

Fiddler is a mainstay on the wrestling team, but her journey to the mat wasn’t an easy one.

“I played softball for a significant time and soccer both. I was in gymnastics, cheer, did a few more in between, including like karate and stuff like and just never really got into it,” she said.

After years of trying out different sports, Fiddler said seeing her little brother on the mat inspired her to give it a try.

“I tried it one day and I kind of fell in love with it. Which had me going up to Coach Jay to see if I could be on the team,” Fiddler said.

Once she stepped on the mat, it was the perfect match.

“She’s tough, she’s a brawler. I like how, I just like her competitive streak,” said wrestling head coach Shae Jefferson.

And at the ripe age of 17, Fiddler said she’s finally found her place.

“The girls that have come in this year. They’re so strong and they’re just so great. And I honestly, I kind of have a whole new family coming in here. Even the boys, they’re just one big family,” said Fiddler.

Fiddler graduates in May and hopes to take her wrestling skills to college, but she said regardless of what the future holds, she’s thankful for that day two years ago when she walked through those doors to join the wrestling team.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.