Father fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend during argument after night out, Houston police say

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A night out with a group of friends on Houston’s southside turned violent overnight, ending in deadly gunfire.

One man in his mid-40s was killed, and two men in their 40s to 50s were wounded, according to Houston police.

HPD investigators said the shots were fired after a father in his 50s got into an argument between his daughter and her boyfriend.

The father reportedly did not like what was being said to his daughter, so he shot and killed the boyfriend, HPD said.

The shooting happened at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 4300 block of Stassen Street.

Witnesses told police that earlier in the evening, the men were at a club, celebrating a birthday, when the woman and her boyfriend got into an argument.

The group left the club and returned to the home on Stassen Street. That’s when the girlfriend and her father showed up and an argument broke out between the two of them and the boyfriend, witnesses told police.

Investigators didn’t know exactly what was said, but at some point, the woman’s father got so upset about what he heard that he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired about nine shots at the boyfriend, killing him.

Two other men at the home were also shot — one in the knee and the other in the foot. Detectives think their injuries were accidental because so many shots were fired. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“The suspect did leave. We do know who he is. Homicide investigators are going to work it and get him in custody,” Lt. R. Willkens said. “We don’t have him right now, but we will.”

Police said the man’s daughter also left the scene, so investigators are looking for her, too.

Investigators described the suspect only as a Black man between 45 and 48 years old.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.