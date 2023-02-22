Boston Red Sox VP Pam Kenn a role model for women looking to excel in baseball

By Dan Roche

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBZ) — The Boston Red Sox held their first full squad workout of the spring Tuesday and with that came their annual team meeting.

This year, the speech from Pam Kenn, the senior vice president of community, alumni and player relations, stood out.

“I just wanted to illustrate to them that you can still be a great baseball player, but also be a really good person and a good person in the community,” she told WBZ-TV.

“Pam’s been the backbone of this organization for a long time and she just told the guys, especially the newer players what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox not on the field, but off the field,” said Red Sox president Sam Kennedy.

As much as Kenn means to the Red Sox, the feeling is mutual.

“She’s very passionate at what she does,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“She’s a rock star. She’s behind the scenes for the most part, but she’s one of the people that definitely makes this organization work,” said second baseman Christian Arroyo

“It’s a job that some people can’t handle but she knows what she’s doing. She gets a lot of results because she gets a lot of respect,” Hall of Famer Jim Rice told WBZ.

Kenn, who has been with the Sox for 23 years, has also become a role model for women looking to excel in the baseball world, a place where she has seen tremendous growth.

“Back when I started, when I was a P.R. person, I think there were times that I was literally the only woman in the room. There’s so many women in this organization now, which is so great. I’m always around if they want to talk about some of the challenges you might face,” she told WBZ.

Kenn said she likes the group of veterans that have been brought in this season. She thinks they have good things coming on the field and in the community.

