Aurora 9-year-old likely saved her mom’s life when she called 911 on her own

AURORA, Illinois (WBBM) — Aria Lamen is just 9 years old, but she’s already proved she can keep her poise under pressure.

So when her mom suffered a medical emergency, she rose to the occasion, jumped into action and likely saved her mom’s life. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry had the story you’ll only see on 2.

“I was doing my homework and she was talking to me and then she passed out and the only words I could hear here say was ‘Call daddy,” said Aria.

With her mom weak yet still coherent, Aria did just that.

“When I talked to her mother, her mother’s like ‘Oh, I’m just dizzy. I’m going to be just fine,'” said dad Jacob Lamen.

Aria added, “He said, ‘You want me to come home?’ I said, ‘No, I got this.'”

But after hanging up with her father, mom’s condition worsened. She blacked out.

“I went on the phone,” Aria said. “I unlocked it and called 911.”

Operator: “911 what’s your emergency?”

Caller: “It’s…my mom was talking to me and she passed out on the floor.”

Operator: “I’m going to send an ambulance to the house just don’t hang up on me ok.”

Caller: “Ok, Ok.”

Operator: “You’re doing great just stay on the phone with me.”

Operator: “How old are you?”

Caller: “I am 9 years old.”

Operator: “You are doing great girl. Just hang in there for just a second for me.”

Caller: “Ok.”

Operator: “Is she still passed out?”

Caller: “Yes, she’s still breathing but she’s passed out.”

“I went close to her and put my hand on her, making sure her heartbeat was going,” Aria said.

Operator: “We’re just going to hand out and talk to each other until they get there to help you and then I’ll call your daddy. OK?”

Caller: “OK, thank you.”

Operator: “You’re welcome sweetie. You are doing so good and you are being so brave.”

Caller: “Thank you.”

Tracie Whalen answered Aria’s emergency that day.

“She gave me one of the best calls of my career,” Whalen said. “She absolutely outshined most adults I talk to.”

That’s a huge honor considering Whalen has worked as a 911 dispatcher for 30 years in Aurora.

“I was nervous because I didn’t want my mom to get into serious trouble while she’s on the floor and I’m home alone,” Aria said. “And I was just frightened.”

Whalen kept Area calm.

Operator: “Are there any dogs at your house?”

Caller: “Yes, he’s a very nice dog. He never barks or bites.”

“When I was talking to her, I’m picturing my daughter,” Whalen said. “My daughter’s the same age.”

By the time emergency crews arrived, Aria was overjoyed.

“I got like a weight off my back,” she said. “I was like, ‘Finally, yes! Yes they’re finally here!'”

But she never heard from the dispatcher gain.

“I want to meet the person who helped me,” Aria said.

That was until CBS 2 introduced the two. Whalen and Aria embraced with a hug.

“You did such a good job sweetie,” Whalen said. “I was so proud of you.”

The two share a huge bond Aria’s dad welcomes.

“I’m grateful for all the dispatch, the ambulances that rolled out, the police that was there,” he said. “Everybody took a part to make sure my wife was safely taken care of, as well as Aria.”

Aria’s mom is improving after a few weeks in the hospital.

The 9-year-old even got a special ride home from Aurora police, as her story is one every child can learn from.

