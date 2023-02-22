1 TV news employee shot dead, another wounded, covering previous shooting in Orange County, Florida, police say

CNN — A man suspected of shooting and killing a woman early Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida, is now suspected of killing an Orlando journalist and a 9-year-old girl, and injuring another journalist and the girl's mom, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Mina told a news conference that the employees worked for Spectrum News 13.

A 9-year-old girl and her mom were shot nearby in their home, Sheriff Mina said. During the press conference, Sheriff Mina confirmed that the 9-year-old girl has died. Her mom is at the hospital in critical condition, Sheriff Mina said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said earlier on Twitter that one person was in custody.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Orange County deputies responded to Hileah Street in the same Pine Hills neighborhood is response to reports of a shooting. A woman in her 20s was found shot, and died at the scene, deputies said. Details about that shooting, including the woman's name, have not been released.

Police believe Moses to be the suspect in both shootings.