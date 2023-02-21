Rideshare driver shot and killed, passenger injured on Near West Side

By MUGO ODIGWE

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A rideshare driver was killed and a passenger was injured after shots were fired at their vehicle Monday night on the Near West Side.

Just after 9 p.m., the rideshare driver and passenger were stopped at a red light at Roosevelt Road and Blue Island Avenue, close to St. Ignatius College Prep, when four men in a silver sport-utility vehicle pulled up and fired shots.

The 31-year-old driver was shot in the torso and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has identified him as 31-year-old Milton Pillacela Ayora.

The 34-year-old male passenger was shot in the legs and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

