Milwaukee community raises money for local bakery

By Gabriella Garza

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Hundreds of people came together Sunday to help save a Milwaukee staple.

In January — after a series of unfortunate incidents — Jorge Lopez and his wife Cindy made the difficult decision to temporarily shut the doors of Lopez bakery at 11th Street and Mitchell Avenue.

“My father started this business in 1973, and fortunately I was able to continue it, and I would like to continue it for many, many years,” said Jorge Lopez, owner of Lopez Bakery.

Within days of closing, help came knocking. Steve Ozbolt, owner of Emerald City Catering and a friend of the Lopez family, knew he wanted to help them get back on their feet.

He hosted a fundraiser brunch Sunday.

“It’s incredible. I truly think that we are here to help each other out,” Ozbolt said. “It just kind of goes to show that when the community has an opportunity to help, they will, and they would love to.”

Lopez told WISN 12 News they were able to reopen the bakery last week.

With the help from the fundraiser and community, they hope to never have to shut the doors again.

Emerald City Catering told WISN 12 News they raised just more than $15,000 Sunday for Lopez Bakery.

If you were unable to attend the fundraiser or would like to donate the bakery has a page to donate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.