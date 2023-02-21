‘I get to feel better again’: South Florida man reacts to scalpel-free treatment to stop hands from shaking

By Angela Rozier

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — James Marty Muldoon can’t wait until he’s able to use his hand without it shaking.

“I get to feel better again,” Muldoon said. “So that’s what it’s all about.”

Muldoon has an essential tremor and now he has hope.

“Probably the biggest reason is you’re so self-conscious,” Muldoon said. “You’re always wondering if people are looking at you.”

Dr. Lloyd Zucker is the Chief of Neurosurgery at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach.

Zucker performed the groundbreaking medical procedure called Incisionless Focused Ultrasound Treatment on Muldoon, to stop the hand from shaking.

“We’re focusing the ultrasound in a fashion that generates heat and we’re focusing on a very small spot in the brain that is controlling or effecting the patient in the way they have tremors,” Zucker said.

According to officials, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in the region to treat a patient with the MR-guided ultrasound by INSIGHTEC. The technology is a scalpel-free treatment for essential tremor.

It used beams of ultrasound to create a permanent lesion in the area of the brain responsible for the tremor.

Muldoon was awake for the entire procedure and the results were immediate.

“Wonderful,” Muldoon said. “It’s like a new person!”

Zucker is honored to be able to treat patients.

“Treating this, you can see it’s life changing, as I smile it’s a wonderful thing to be able to do,” Zucker said.

