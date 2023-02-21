Football player helps encourage bone marrow donors

By Alicia Vitarelli

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Most of the time, donating bone marrow is as simple as a blood or plasma donation. However, in 10% of the cases, including Jake Reichwein’s, it’s an outpatient surgical procedure.

“I’ve been feeling great,” he said. “It’s been a pretty cool thing. I’m really excited that I was the 1% that got chosen to be a donor for this person in need.”

Pretty soon, Reichwein will be able to meet the woman whose life he saved. He urges everyone to take the first step.

“It’s the easiest thing,” he said. “All you have to do is swipe the inside of your mouth.”

The program Reichwein’s football team participated in is a initiative that started on the campus of Villanova University.

Back in 1992, football coach Andy Talley felt that student athletes could lead the charge, especially since ideal donors are young: between the ages of 18 and 40.

“He felt that tap on the shoulder,” said Krista Ross, from Be The Match. “He felt the players could give back and make a difference.”

That year, Talley registered about 200 students.

In 2008, Villanova University officially partnered up with Be the Match. There are now more than 200 colleges across the country taking part in the “Get in the Game, Save a Life” initiative.

“It couldn’t be more well deserved that this will be the location where we celebrate Robin Roberts’ 10-year anniversary,” Ross said. “Villanova will be cheering loud and proud.”

