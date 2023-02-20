Sheriff’s office takes steps to become a certified sensory inclusive location

By Kari Barrows

YANCEY COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A sheriff’s office in the mountains is now better equipped to handle non-emergency situations that may involve people with certain invisible disabilities.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office announced in January that the department had partnered with KultureCity, a nonprofit organization which trains staff and then certifies venues and departments which have sensory inclusive modifications. By becoming Certified Sensory Inclusive, the sheriff’s office is aiming to help staff become “more accepting and inclusive of people with invisible disabilities that include autism, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s and more,” the department wrote in a press release online.

Every sheriff’s office patrol vehicle, as well as every school resource officer, has been provided with a Sensory Bag purchased by the sheriff’s office from KultureCity. Each bag is equipped with a set of noise-canceling headphones, three types of fidget tools with different textures that can be used to help individuals stay calm and a visual thermometer board that can assist an individual who may have trouble communicating, a way to show how they are feeling.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity, in the release. “We’re honored to partner with Sheriff Shane Hilliard and his staff at the Sheriff’s Office!”

Individuals with sensory sensitivities may have trouble dealing with loud sirens or bright flashing lights, or they may have trouble making eye contact with other people. With this new certification, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office is better prepared to assist individuals with sensory sensitivities.

“We are all different, and we all have different needs,” Sheriff Shane Hilliard said in the release. “My deputies and staff want to be able to help everyone in our community in their time of need. We want to provide our staff with all the training and equipment necessary to be able to assist all individuals in the best way we can.”

