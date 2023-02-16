Some students afraid to cross busy Kapiolani Boulevard after fatal hit-and-run

By Kristen Consillio

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — backpack, a shoe, and snacks scattered across a busy intersection — evidence of a young life tragically cut short.

“She still had a whole future to live,” said McKinley High School freshman Sky Ma. “It was really sad.”

It was at this crosswalk on Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street where two teenage girls were struck by a hit-and-run driver who was speeding.

The McKinley High School students were hit by a silver pickup truck.

The girls have not been identified, but police say the surviving teen is still in a hospital.

“Tragically lost a young, young life in a pedestrian and sometimes it just doesn’t make sense,” said Stason Tanaka, acting major of the Honolulu Police Department’s traffic division.

Police say both drivers and pedestrians must be vigilant.

“We continuously urge the public to be careful and be on the lookout for pedestrians and if you’re a pedestrian, be on the lookout for motorists,” he added.

For Ma, it’s a wake-up call.

“Maybe two days ago, I was crossing and the light was green and this guy turned, he almost hit me, I was crossing right there. Yeah, he was just rushing or something. I got scared,” he said. “I don’t really feel safe crossing this intersection anymore.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.