Authorities investigate train derailment in Van Buren Township

By SARA POWERS

Click here for updates on this story

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WWJ) — Authorities are investigating after a train derailed in Van Buren Township Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Huron River Drive, between Martinsville and Haggerty Roads. Individuals have been asked to avoid the area.

Haggerty Road will be closed south of I-94, and Huron River Drive will be closed west of Haggerty Road.

According to the Van Buren Township Police Department, there is evidence of exposed hazardous materials, and none of the train cars containing hazardous materials were compromised in the incident.

In addition, police say no injuries have been reported.

No other information has been given at this time.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.