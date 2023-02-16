ACLU and NAACP demand CCSD police officer be fired, CCSD Police Chief responds for first time

By Joe Vigil

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — On Tuesday the heads of the ACLU of Nevada and Las Vegas NAACP called for the termination of a CCSD police officer. The officer was seen on camera slamming a Durango High School student to the ground near the school last week.

The CCSD Police Department has yet to say why the use of force was necessary and has not explained why officers approached a group of students in the first place, some who ended up in handcuffs. The ACLU is now representing two students involved in the incident, including the one slammed to the ground.

“It remains unclear why police stopped them. We recognized that students were recording video on their cellphones and that’s what’s visible on video as well. So, as I say, the video speaks for itself. You see a student recording and then you see a student getting attacked,” said Athar Haseebullah who is the Executive Director of the ACLU of Nevada.

CCSD Police Department officials have said the incident stemmed from an investigation regarding reports of a firearm near a school. FOX5 asked the ACLU about that, including an item that can be seen on video falling to the ground, while the student was being taken to the pavement by the officer.

“I believe it was a cell phone or a wallet. There was no firearm at the scene. Certainly, if there was a firearm, we would have heard about it by now. That would have been the first narrative they came up with. There were no weapons involved. Our client, who is a student, was simply recording and he was attacked because he was recording,” said Haseebullah.

On Wednesday CCSD Police Chief Mike Blackeye released his first statement on the incident.

“As Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara has requested, we are reviewing the Department’s Use of Force Policy and protocols.

In addition to that work, the department is in the process of organizing diverse community members to interface and inform school policy through regular meetings to share perspectives, ideas, and results through constructive dialogue about student and staff safety on our campuses and in our facilities.

The primary goal of the committee will be to inform and provide feedback to solve issues and concerns collectively while also providing committee members with a better understanding of the operations and functions of the Department. The first agenda item will be their review of the Use of Force policy and protocols.

The investigation into the incident that occurred six days ago continues, and the officer involved has been assigned to other duties until the investigation is concluded. A complete and thorough investigation in accordance with the law, policy, and collective bargaining agreements must occur. Anything less would be a disservice to all parties involved. At the conclusion, any information related to the outcome of the investigation will be released in accordance with the law, policy, and collective bargaining agreements,” said Chief Blackeye.

The NAACP says nearly two dozen community groups are holding a protest over the incident on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Clark County School District Administrative Building at 5100 West Sahara.

